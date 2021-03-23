NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jabril Cox

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox is one of the best at his position when it comes to pass coverage in the NFL Draft, and could be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has earned significant criticism for its poor play and lack of difference makers.

The Raiders have made an effort to address this during the offseason, notably singing pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Even with that, the Raiders still need more. They need players that are capable of impact plays, like generating turnovers.

The 2021 NFL Draft could provide such players, such as LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.

Beginning his college career at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Cox would graduate from NDSU as one of the more accomplished defensive players in the FCS.

A two-time FCS All-American, Cox built up his reputation as a great coverage linebacker, with six interceptions in three seasons.

He then transferred to LSU in his final year of eligibility, wanting to prove he could have the same success at the FBS level.

He largely succeeded, being one of the few bright spots on what was otherwise a porous LSU defense.

In his 2020 season, Cox finished with 58 total tackles, one sack, and three interceptions, taking one back for a touchdown.

His coverage skills had no problem transferring over, evidenced by his three picks and 83.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

No matter if it was playing in zone, manning up on tight ends, or even covering the slot on occasion, Cox was able to do anything coverage-wise LSU asked of him.

The problem is that he’s not at all considered to be a thumper at linebacker.

He doesn’t play with much power and can get stuck in run traffic as a result, not generating a lot of stops.

The passing game is king in the NFL nowadays, of course, making players with Cox’s skill set that much more valuable.

For a Raiders team in need of players who can generate turnovers, Cox would likely be good value somewhere on day two

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin