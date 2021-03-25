NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jackson Carman

Clemson tackle Jackson Carman could be a prime day two NFL Draft target to fill the Las Vegas Raiders need at right tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders may now have their center of the future with the three-year extension of offensive lineman Andre James.

They still, though, have not yet brought in any new additions that could fill the hole at right tackle.

With this still being the present reality, it’s only right that we continue to preview the top tackle prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One intriguing player that could be a prime candidate to go on day two is Clemson's left tackle Jackson Carman.

A full-time starter for the Tigers the past two seasons, Carman has had the luxury of playing for one of the best teams in college football in that time.

Scouts have then been able to see how well he moves for a man that measures 6’5” and 335 pounds.

He’s a very flexible player at tackle who can stay low and keep the leverage advantage against defensive linemen.

He’s also got some of the best hands among tackles in the draft.

Scouts note how adept Carman is at being able to use his hands independently of each other to clamp down on d-linemen.

His performance against top competition also earned high marks, with his showing in Clemson’s game last season against Ohio State being the main example.

He’s never been regarded as a dominant force in the trenches, however.

He can struggle in getting depth quick enough in his pass sets, which could be a concern going up against NFL-caliber linemen.

His reaction time is also considered to be slower, and he only graded out as the 48th best tackle in college football last season by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Even then, he has improved as his career has gone along, and with the Raiders showing an affinity for Clemson players the last couple of drafts, Carman could be a prime pick at right tackle.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin