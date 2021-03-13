NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Joe Tryon

Washington standout Joe Tryon has attractive tools, but as the NFL Draft approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders must account for his warts.

We’ve gone over a number of viable offensive lineman the Las Vegas Raiders could take in the 2021 NFL Draft recently.

We’ll be diverging today back to what many fans still consider to be the most important side of the ball -- defense.

Specifically, the defensive line, with Washington edge prospect Joe Tryon.

A recent riser in several mock drafts, Tryon has the athletic tools coaches salivate over.

At 6-5 and 262 pounds, Tryon has the kind of length and explosiveness all teams want on the edge.

That explosiveness has shown in his play, where he’s been compared to a bull in a china shop.

That’s because Tryon attacks constantly with his bull rush to try and run through any opposing lineman he sees.

He rode that aggression to his best season in 2019 as a sophomore, where he had eight sacks, 12.5 tackles for losses and 28 quarterback hurries.

Despite those numbers being strong on the surface, dive deeper and you’ll see Tryon is far from a finished product.

It’s why that bull comparison goes both ways, as Tryon can be all over the place in a bad way rushing the passer. He doesn’t have a pass rush repertoire other than his bull rush and isn’t consistent with his hand usage.

Tryon also needs to better understand how to position himself properly when he’s setting the edge.

These flaws saw him earn a mediocre 71.9 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019, despite his strong counting stats.

Tryon also opted out of the 2020 season, giving teams only one full season as a starter to evaluate.

Based on that, teams could see Tryon as a rotational player early and try to smooth out the rough edges in his game.

Even then, he might not fall far. His tools are good enough that teams might consider him as early as the end of the first round.

