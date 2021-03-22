NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Kadarius Toney

Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney has excellent raw talent but, the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders have to dig deep for value.

We’ve recently looked at multiple different receivers the Las Vegas Raiders could consider taking in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Even with the signing of veteran John Brown, the need is still there to find a long-term complement to Henry Ruggs III.

The Raiders won’t be lacking for options, and Florida’s Kadarius Toney could be just that.

After serving as more of a gadget player over the first three years of his career, Toney had a breakout year as a senior.

He had by far his best season, recording 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, with all three of those marks ranking in the top-three in the SEC.

Toney has the kind of talent that you just can’t teach, possessing start and stop skills that may be the best in the draft.

That evident by the 32 broken tackles he’s forced on just 80 combined catches the past two seasons.

His overall explosiveness and flexibility make him a genuine threat from all over the field, and once he has the ball in his hands, good luck with bringing him down.

There’s a reason why he’s not considered among the top receivers the draft, though.

He’s not a polished route-runner by any means, certainly not at the point you would need heading into the NFL.

His ability to make contested catches is a question as well, along with injury issues that limited him to only 510 snaps his first three seasons.

A lot of learning and refinement will have to be applied to Toney by the team that drafts him.

That team will still be getting an elite athlete that can make defenders look silly.

If Toney can develop the rest of his skills as a receiver, he could end up being a huge steal in the draft.

