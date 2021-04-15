Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Kendrick Green

Illinois guard Kendrick Green can really move people when he gets going downhill and because of that, the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders are watching.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is going to look almost entirely different when fans pack Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season.

The only returning starters will be left tackle Kolton Miller and guard Richie Incognito.

While finding a new right tackle will be a big need, looking at getting more guard depth in the draft should also be on the Raiders' minds after all of these changes.

If they decide to pursue an option in the middle rounds of the draft, Illinois guard Kendrick Green offers good versatility.

Only a guard initially for the Fighting Illini, Green has split time at both guard and center over the past two seasons.

He showed he could play both at an above-average level in 2020, rankling at Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) 6th highest ranked guard in the nation.

He fit perfectly into Illinois’s outside zone run scheme, earning a 92.3 run-blocking grade from PFF.

He’s explosive getting out of his stance, capable of running defenders a long way when he gets into them.

He continuously improved over the course of his career, earning a higher PFF grade every consecutive season.

It’s even more impressive that his career-high grade this year came with him playing center the most he had at Illinois.

He needs to work on harnessing that explosiveness, though, as it led to a lot of whiffs on tape.

He can struggle in general blocking when he’s on the move and can struggle to keep guys off his pads with having less than ideal length.

Still, Green has shown to be a real people-mover when he’s at his best.

He may be better suited as a full-time guard in the NFL, but his experience playing multiple positions and his explosiveness should get him some looks in the middle rounds.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin