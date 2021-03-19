NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Liam Eichenberg

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg comes to the NFL Draft with a high floor that could intrigue the Las Vegas Raiders

As fans surely know and as we’ve already covered, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line now looks very different.

Four of the spots seem now seem set, with the recent news of center Nick Martin signing with the team.

Finding a new starter at right tackle is still something that needs to be addressed after the trade of Trent Brown.

While there is plenty of time left in free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft could also present the Raiders with a potential solution.

We’ve gone over several tackle prospects already that they could look at, as the position is a deep one this year.

Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg is among those that could be taken in the first two days of the draft.

Eichenberg will look to continue a strong stretch of linemen that have come from Notre Dame in the last decade.

Emerging as a starter for the first time in 2018, Eichenberg has served as the Fighting Irish’s left tackle for the last three seasons.

He’s steadily improved to the point that he was rated as the 11th best tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus last season.

That is helped a lot by his skills in pass protection, as Eichenberg didn’t give up a sack the last two seasons.

Eichenberg has great leverage skills, has pro-level technique in his pass sets, and has good strength.

Pass rushers with length did give him problems at times, and scouts note that he has to have more balance in his hand-fighting.

There are several tackles who might have purer athletic upside, but Eichenberg already has a high floor and the technique needed to be an immediate contributor.

For a team like the Raiders that wants to win now, having the ability to get a plug-in starter in the draft would seem enticing.

