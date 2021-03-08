NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Marvin Wilson

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson enters the NFL Draft after a down year, but fits the needs of the Las Vegas Raiders

We recently went over a defensive tackle who has a number of different projections, Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon.

We’ll be looking at another talented but divisive prospect, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

A five-star prospect out of high school, Wilson looked like a potential first-round pick with the way he played at Florida State before 2020.

In 2018 and 2019, he received overall grades over 90 from Pro Football Focus, with his 2019 ranking good enough to be their fifth-best defensive tackle that season.

Wilson showed strong all-around play those years, having a combined 85 total tackles, 12.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 2018-2019.

His 2020 season, however, did not go near as well for Wilson.

Wilson dropped weight, from 329 pounds in 2017 down to 305 trying to adapt to the 3-4 defense that Florida Sstate played.

His impact just wasn’t the same, as he recorded only one sack in six games before a leg injury ended his season.

PFF had him ranked as the 146th best tackle out of 339 eligible players, barely giving him an above-average placement.

When Wilson is at his best, it’s usually when he’s using his strength to overpower linemen on the interior.

That power is what he’s known for best, along with having good balance for his size and being able to put pass rush moves together.

The problem is that Wilson is regarded as a great athlete for the position, but that he doesn’t have great first-step quickness.

Wilson also was worn down and turned into a non-factor against teams that had the better offensive lines he faced, like Notre Dame and Louisville.

Teams will have to figure out where the 2018-2019 version of Wilson went because that player looked like a true difference-maker.

If teams feel they could get that form back out of him, he could end up going higher than experts may predict.

Even at worse, a player who has shown his kind of talent likely won’t fall much farther than the third or fourth round.

