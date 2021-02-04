NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Patrick Surtain II

The Alabama Crimson Tide corner was the highest-rated for the 2020 season and as the NFL Draft approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are interested.

When looking at what upgrades the Las Vegas Raiders need on defense, this is a team that could use playmakers in the worst way.

Experts believe that should come in the form mainly of defensive lineman and linebackers.

Picking either of those two positions in the 2021 NFL Draft could be justified, but when it comes to defense the Raiders should be willing to take the best available.

A cornerback could be exactly that, which is why we went over Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley’s profile recently.

Now we’ll go over the corner who also is in the conversation as being the best in this upcoming draft class, Patrick Surtain II.

Coming off winning a national championship at Alabama, Surtain put himself in the running to be the next great defensive back to come from the Crimson Tide.

Ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the top cornerback in college football last season, Surtain made it seem routine to be on an island on defense. He racked up four interceptions and 24 pass deflections in three seasons.

The fact that Surtain has only four picks is likely indicative of opposing quarterbacks knowing not to throw his way.

Surtain also has nearly identical measurables to Farley at 6-2 and 202 pounds.

Like with Farley, that length and size allow Surtain to play a physical game and be able to body up on wide receivers.

There have been some questions about how good his top-end speed is, but his overall technique is considered to be the best in the draft.

It’s even in his blood, as his father Patrick Surtain played 11 years in the NFL at cornerback, was an All-Pro, and recorded 37 interceptions.

With that all in mind, Surtain seems to have most, if not all, of the traits to be a successful corner in the league.

