NFL Draft Prospect Preview: Rashawn Slater

Even at just 6'3", Slater is considered the second-best tackle in the NFL Draft, the Northwestern Wildcat has the Las Vegas Raiders salivating.

After a break from previewing offensive tackles that the Las Vegas Raiders could take in the 2021 NFL Draft, we return with one of this year’s best tackle prospects.

That’s what Northwestern left tackle Rashawn Slater represents, even after opting out of the 2020 college season.

Starting his career on the right side for the Wildcats, he switched to left tackle in 2019 and posted his most dominant season.

Rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF) that year as the eighth-best tackle in college football with a rating of 90, Slater more than held his own against anyone who he went up against.

That includes newly crowned defensive rookie of the year Chase Young, who Slater had to face several times.

His technique and athleticism are some of the best that the class has to offer.

His footwork is so impressive that PFF went as far as to say he could be a “world-class tap dancer.”

There’s one thing that could hold back teams from looking at Slater as a pro left tackle, and that’s his size and length at 6’3”.

That kind of height is traditional for a guard prospect, and there’s no other tackle prospect in this class that’s as short.

Slater should have the ability to excel at any spot a team puts him at, although it might seem unfair if he doesn’t at least get a shot at tackle considering his success in college.

For a team like the Raiders, that flexibility could suit them quite well.

They could have multiple openings on their offensive line entering next season, and if Slater ends up falling to them, his ceiling may be too high to pass on.

