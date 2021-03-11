NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Samuel Cosmi

The former Texas Longhorn comes in as one of the highest-rated pass protectors in the draft

With the Las Vegas Raiders saying goodbye to three starters on their offensive line this offseason, the guard and tackle positions in the 2021 NFL Draft take on more precedence.

Fortunately for the Raiders, the tackle position is one of the deepest in the draft, as we’ve already previewed a number of targets.

That will continue as we now look at Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi.

First emerging as a starter at right tackle in 2018 after redshirting his freshman season, Cosmi has manned the left side for the Longhorns since 2019.

The results have only got better since, as Cosmi had been improving every season and had a career showing in 2020.

That’s reflected in his grades from Pro Football Focus, as from 2018-20, he earned grades of 79.7, 83.9, and 90.8.

Cosmi was ranked among the top 22 tackles in the nation in each of those years, and his 90.8 rating last season was the ninth-best in the nation.

In reviewing his play, Cosmi proves to be a great athlete at 6-7 and 309 pounds. He’s comfortable in getting to the second level, and when he’s able to get low he can utilize great power to make big-time blocks.

Cosmi has proven to be very adept at pass protection, having played in a pass-heavy offense successfully at both tackle spots.

Being 6-7 can come with some disadvantages too, though, mainly in that Cosmi tends to play high and bend at the waist.

There’s also the observation that Cosmi doesn’t always play with great intensity and needs to work on bringing more consistent effort.

Even with those technical issues, Cosmi has been battle-tested and come out on the other side rated as one of the better pass protectors in the draft.

His upside could interest any number of teams in the first three rounds, the Raiders certainly being one of them.

