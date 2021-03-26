NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Terrace Marshall Jr.

LSU wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. brings intrigue to the NFL Draft and has the Las Vegas Raiders taking a close look.

When looking at the potential weapons for the Las Vegas Raiders, one thing they don’t really have is the great height at wide receiver.

Bryan Edwards does measure out at 6-3, but injuries and inconsistency have clouded what the former third-round pick is capable of.

If the Raiders are looking for a size complement to the speedy Henry Ruggs III, there could be an option in the 2021 NFL Draft in LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr.

At 6-3 and 200 pounds, Marshall brings a potent size and speed combination as a prospect.

Marshall didn’t emerge as a focal point for the Tigers up until last season, as he played behind future pros in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in 2019 when LSU won the national championship.

Even still, he managed to catch 13 touchdown passes in 12 games that season, if anything showing that he was overqualified to be a third option.

Marshall was on his way to having a big-time season in 2020 before he decided to opt-out and focus on the draft.

In only seven games, Marshall had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per catch.

Long and explosive, Marshall has the qualities of a go-to deep threat for quarterbacks.

With that size and length comes a very large catch radius as well, giving quarterbacks the option to just throw it up and let Marshall go get it.

His problems seem to come most with his attention to detail.

Marshall did have seven drops last season, and he can get sloppy when it comes to his mechanics at the line of scrimmage.

He also could stand to add a little more weight to his frame, as he’s seen as being more on the skinny side for a 6-3 receiver.

Marshall’s skill, though, is undeniable. He has the potential to at least be a solid number two wideout on most teams.

