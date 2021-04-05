NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Thomas Graham Jr.

Oregon Ducks corner Thomas Graham Jr. is undersized but comes with a strong college track record could propel him into the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have several young players in their secondary who ideally last season would have shown the capability to prop up the Raiders secondary.

Unfortunately, due to multiple factors, including injuries and inconsistency, questions still remain about several of the Raiders' young pieces.

That means that continuing to explore taking defensive backs will likely remain in their plans moving forward.

If they wanted to explore a potential day two selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. could be a sensible choice.

A three-year starter for the Ducks before he opted for the 2020 season, Graham had the chance to put up significant numbers.

In those three seasons, Graham recorded eight interceptions, 32 pass breakups, and also had 57 or more total tackles in every season.

His 18 pass breakups led the Pac-12 in 2018 and were the second-most in the NCAA that year.

Pro Football Focus had ranked him inside the top 40 at the position both in 2018 and 2019.

He’s very nimble with his feet, which allows for no wasted movement when he’s dropping back in coverage.

Graham doesn’t get rattled easily, often relying on his patience and timing to make the right play.

He also has a forced incompletion rate of 15.9 percent over the last two seasons that he played.

Graham has had penalty issues over the course of his career, with 21 in the three seasons he’s played.

He’s not regarded as the best athletic-wise. He only has average speed and has the smaller sizes for a corner at 5-11 and 197 pounds.

There are higher-end athletes at the position that the Raiders and other teams could go for.

Graham has shown, though, that he can be a reliable cover man for any defense, and if there’s one thing the Raiders could use, it’s reliability on the back end.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin