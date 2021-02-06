Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Trevon Moehrig

TCU safety Trevor Moehrig is rated as the best in this draft class and was highly decorated as the Las Vegas Raider place him under the microscope.

After going through the top cornerback prospects that the Las Vegas Raiders could pursue in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s time to shift to the safety position.

Unlike with their situation at the corner, the Raiders actually could have a hole at safety entering this season.

12 game starter Erik Harris is slated to be a free agent, and veteran Jeff Heath only has one year left on his contract.

Even with former first-rounder Johnathan Abram leading the team in tackles, he was rated dead last among safeties in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Considering all of that, they could be in a prime position to select the top-rated safety in this year’s draft in TCU’s Trevon Moehrig.

Considered the one safety that could be a first-round prospect, Moehrig built up a solid case for himself over three years at TCU.

He led all college safeties in pass breakups the past two seasons and finished his career with seven total interceptions.

His play peaked with being ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the third-best safety in college football in 2019 and was a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team defense selection.

He also won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is annually awarded to the top defensive back in college football.

Physically, Moehrig brings prototype size at 6’2” and 202 pounds and has the range that lets him get downhill in stopping the run.

He needs to work on taking consistent angles to the ball though, as well as leaving himself less susceptible to give up big plays in coverage.

With that said, Moehrig is a natural playmaker who would have the potential to control the field for a team like the Raiders.

