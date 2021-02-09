NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins saw his stock rise from a breakout senior season and as the NFL Draft approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are watching him.

For anyone who just watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, they saw just how much it matters to dominate on the line of scrimmage.

That’s what the Buccaneers were able to do with the Chiefs missing both of their starting tackles, pressuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes 29 times.

For a team like the Las Vegas Raiders who pride themselves on winning at the point of attack, especially on offense, it could serve as a lesson to not get complacent with what they have at tackle.

That’s why despite their many defensive needs, the Raiders targeting offensive line upgrades can’t be ruled out.

We’ve gone over multiple times the injury issues that starters like Trent Brown experienced in 2020.

The saying is that the best ability is availability, and Brown hasn’t had much of it in his first two seasons.

That means right tackle could be a target in the draft, and the Raiders could look at selecting arguably the best right tackle in the draft, Teven Jenkins of Oklahoma State.

A three-year starter, Jenkins brings experience at guard and left tackle, but made his living primarily on the right side for the Cowboys.

At 6-6 and 320 pounds, he plays with great power and takes pride in finishing off blocks and imposing his will on opponents.

Jenkins allowed only four pressures on 211 pass-blocking snaps in 2020, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the third best tackle overall last season.

Despite his height, scouts think with his limited length that he might fit better at guard at the next level.

There’s also questions about his athletic upside compared to the other first round caliber tackles.

Jenkins brings the mindset of a brawler, which is something the Raiders could certainly appreciate in an offensive tackle.

