Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 4

The 2021 Raiders defense has been a bit of a surprise this season.

Gus Bradley’s group ranks just above average in the fewest opponent points allowed per game with 24. Much of this can be attributed to off-season acquisitions, but rookie free safety Tre’von Moehrig hasn’t exactly met the same expectations as his peers so far.

Moehrig has recorded nine tackles through his first three NFL games. Las Vegas’ secondary has been impressive this season, but the team is still missing contribution from its free safety position.

In the event that the Raiders decide to pick a safety once again in the 2020 NFL Draft, an option that currently stands out is Alabama's strong safety Jordan Battle.

Assuming the Raiders continue their current pace and finish with at least a winning record, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton would likely be off the board a while before Las Vegas picks. The wait for Georgia transfer Tykee Smith to take the field this season is at play as well.

At this point, Battle would be the guy.

The second-year full-time starter is already on pace to have his best season yet, as he’s on pace to soundly pass his tackle total of last season (66).

Battle came into this season voted as a preseason third-team All-American by PFF.

He may not appear high up in this season’s tackle totals for safeties, but he adds an impressive football IQ and sense of intensity to the No. 1 team in the nation’s secondary.

If this situation were to happen, Battle would likely take the starting strong safety spot due to his slight height and weight advantage over Johnathan Abram. Abram would move to free safety.

