NFL Expands Rooney Rule’s Minority Interview Requirement

NFL teams will now be required to interview. at least two external minority candidates for general manager, executive of football operations and all coordinator roles.

The NFL’s Rooney Rule is getting an expansion.

The Rooney Rule, which was designed to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the league’s hiring process, has expanded yet again, requiring the team to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager, executive of football operations positions alongside all coordinator roles.

This is an expansion from the Rooney Rule’s requirement for head coach jobs.

Further, the NFL is requiring teams to conduct in-person interviews for at least one external minority candidate when it comes to the head coach or general manager hiring process.

Coordinators, as well as assistant general manager job interviews, can still be conducted virtually.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer said it was to make sure “everybody gets a look.”

"It's about how can we ensure the pipeline is strong with minority coaches, and overall. Ensuring everyone gets an opportunity, a look," Beane said via ESPN.com

"When you have a diverse slate and have more than one minority or diverse candidate ... the chance of a candidate being interviewed who is diverse goes up exponentially.”

“Maximize the opportunities, and we also wanted to make sure there wasn't a case where there was only one candidate who is diverse who is being interviewed.”

“Research shows a lot of times there could be bias in the opportunity for that person to get hired and have a role."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin