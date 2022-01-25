Important Off-Season Dates for Las Vegas Raiders

As the off-season begins for the Las Vegas Raiders, here are some important dates to keep note of.

Just because it is the off-season doesn’t mean there aren't important dates coming up.

In fact, there are several key off-season dates to be aware of.

Following Super Bowl LVI on February 13, February 22 is the first key day as the team can designate Franchise or Transition Players.

The first week of March begins the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

March 14 – 16 is the official time contract negotiations can happen with Unrestricted free agents.

March 16 officially begins the 2022 league year.

March 27 – 30 marks the annual league meeting at Palm Beach, Florida.

On April 4, clubs with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts while April 18 os the activation date for returning head coaches.

April 22 is the deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign their offer made by teams.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place between April 28 – 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once the off-season begins, teams are husting to hit deadlines over the off-season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin