What the Mandated Virtual Practice Meant For the Raiders

The NFL mandated all facilities shut down for the past two days, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the NFL.
The NFL went full virtual for the past two days.

Besides the Eagles vs. Seahawks game on Monday, all NFL facilities shut down for two days due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the NFL.

So the Raiders, like the rest of the league, have been mandated to practice virtually for the past two days.

What does that mean for a team after a horrendous loss to the Falcons on Sunday?

It was an opportunity to hit the reset button. It was almost like a breather and a chance to review what went wrong and what to do moving forward.

This season has been a hectic one. No fans in stadiums, a bunch of COVID-19 protocols and even rescheduling some games, it’s completely different from a year ago.

This means that the Raiders, along with the rest of the league, have been working on their toes the entire time.

Since this mandate was league-wide, it won’t affect the Raiders any different than say their next opponent, the Jets.

What did need to happen was a game plan. I’m certain head coach Jon Gruden and his crew had a game plan ready to go.

Who knows if they watched any of the films in practice these past two days or if it was more game planning and scouting the Jets for this week?

Either way, it was two days of no in-person activities, no pads, nothing physical.

Today the Raiders, along with the rest of the league, is back in their facilities prepping for their respective Week 13 matchups.

