NFL Media Says Josh Jacobs is Staying in Las Vegas

Speculation arose regarding the future of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs after the team's star running back received an abundance of carries in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have no intentions of trading the former Pro-Bowl running back.

"My understanding is the Raiders are not trying to trade Josh Jacobs and are not planning on trading Josh Jacobs, all of those things," Rapoport reported. "He is, as of right now, their best running back. And rarely do you see teams look to trade their best player at any position, let alone someone who is due just -- I believe it's -- $2.1 million this year. And if they wanted to, I imagine somebody would trade for Josh Jacobs, but this is a team that is built to win. It is a team that's going to be in the playoff mix. They are not looking to -- and do not plan to -- trade Josh Jacobs at all.

"Really what this is is they wanted to get a look at him. They wanted to have him play preseason snaps. (Coach) Josh McDaniels comes from the Bill Belichick school of preseason snaps which is 'stop trying to figure it out.' Sometimes they just want to see guys in different positions, want them to get game reps, that was the sense here. Obviously Josh Jacobs has a lot to prove; [he] did not get his fifth-year option picked up by this new regime. But no, they are not looking to move on from him. They want him to play for them and play well."

As for the number of reps that Jacobs took in the Raiders preseason opener, McDaniels made it clear following the win why that was the case.

"We made the decisions we thought were the right decisions for our team," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "Some based on depth, some based on just wanting to get guys opportunities to get in there. I always think it's good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason.

"There's a lot of things that happen when you're getting tackled and hit that you can't simulate in practice. So I think all our guys had the ball tonight. All our guys either caught it or were handed the ball and had to get tackled. We can't really simulate that or rep that in practice."

