The Las Vegas Raiders and the Latest 2021 NFL Power Rankings

As the 2020 season comes to a close, we look ahead with the first 2021 NFL Power Rankings and where the Las Vegas Raiders fit.

Henderson, Nevada-- The offseason is an eclectic time in the National Football League. With all of the upheaval endured in 2020, the 2021 season should be a roller coaster of excitement.

We start that excitement with the first list of power rankings. NFL.com revealed their 2021 power rankings this week, and the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves right where they finished 20202, in the middle.

Dan Hanzus, the author, said of the Silver and Black:

When you sign a head coach to a 10-year contract -- as the Raiders did with Jon Gruden in 2018 -- you put yourself in a potentially vulnerable position. A second consecutive December free fall doomed the Raiders in 2020, and the jury is most definitely out on the Gruden/Mike Mayock era. It's rare in today's NFL that any coach can survive four seasons without a single postseason berth, but Gruden still feels like a head coach with as much job security as any in the league heading toward the fourth campaign of his second Raiders tenure. If the Raiders regress further in 2021, things will begin to get very uncomfortable behind the scenes in Vegas.

You can see the entirety of the 2021 NFL Power Rankings here.

