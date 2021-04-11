Curious Look at the NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, which means that Mock Draft season is close to ending.

We’ve previewed an extensive number of prospects so far who the Las Vegas Raiders could take.

One thing to still do is forecast the entire first round, and see where everyone’s favorite players end up going.

With that, here is Raider Maven’s latest first-round Mock Draft, starting with picks 1-12.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Having been touted as the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck, taking Lawrence is about as big of a no-brainer for the Jaguars as can be.

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson

There might have been a question about this pick before they traded Sam Darnold, but now that he’s gone, Wilson will be set up as the new face of the franchise in Gotham.

3. San Francisco 49ners: QB Mac Jones

Justin Fields and Trey Lance are arguably better talents, but Jones fits the mold of many of the other quarterbacks' Coach Kyle Shanahan has worked with.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Tight end Kyle Pitts

A quarterback or a trade down could be likely with this pick, but the Falcons could also look to make the most of Matt Ryan’s twilight by taking the best tight end to come out in half a decade.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Reuniting Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase would be popular, but the Bengals need to prioritize protecting their young quarterback, and Sewell is the best tackle in this draft.

6. Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

The former LSU wideout has the potential to be a long-standing running mate with Tua Tagovailoa in South Beach with his immense talent.

7. Detroit Lions: WR DeVonta Smith

If one of the top quarterbacks is still on the board, this could be a prime trade spot, but if the Lions stay put, they can begin restocking their wide receiver corps with the Heisman Trophy winner.

8. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance

The Panthers have been in the market for a quarterback upgrade all offseason, and Lance, while coming out of the FCS, offers elite arm strength and mobility.

9. Denver Broncos: QB Justin Fields

Drew Lock didn’t inspire much confidence last season, and if Fields were to fall this far, the Broncos should consider themselves lucky.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Dallas has needs all over on defense, but getting a corner who allowed only 40 percent of passes to be caught when he was covering wideouts in 2020 would be a good start.

11. New York Giants: T Rashawn Slater

If Daniel Jones is the guy in New York, he’ll need better protection. Slater has the talent to play multiple positions on the O-line.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jaylen Waddle

The Eagles need to surround Jalen Hurts with better weapons, and Waddle has been projected to be better than his teammate Smith potentially.

