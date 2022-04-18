Raiders' Offensive Talent Poses Big Question

David Carr and James Jones of NFL Network discussed whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders have the best skill position assets in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has already gone above and beyond in his first off-season with the franchise.

The recent acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams added to what is already an impressive offensive corps with quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller, and running back Josh Jacobs.

To think that these three former Pro Bowlers will be playing with arguably the best wideout in the league is a scenario that Raider Nation should view with the utmost excitement.

NFL Network's David Carr and James Jones discussed the dominant quartet and if Las Vegas has the NFL's best group of offensive skill position weapons.

"I'm like, 'Derek's always wanted all these toys, man, but does he have the best?'" Carr asked Jones during an NFL Total Access segment on Thursday.

"When I'm looking at it right now and it's a bunch of teams playing in my head -- you have the Broncos, you have the Chargers, you have Deshaun Watson and all those boys over there -- but I think the Raiders are the best," Jones said. "It's too much of a challenge that they are going to put on a defense.

"You have arguably two of the best route runners in the [NFL] -- no, let me switch that up. You HAVE two of the best route runners in the National Football League in Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams. How do you slow them down?"

It's a question that defensive coordinators all around the league will be trying to answer that question the closer the 2022 season approaches.

As everyone familiar with success in athletics knows, though, talent isn't everything. The big names may look good on paper, but the production on the field ultimately has the final say.

The 2018 Raiders team that finished 4-12 despite having Pro Bowl-caliber starters at offensive skill positions with Carr, Doug Martin, Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, and Jared Cook would be suited to testify.

If the on-field chemistry between Carr and Adams is everything it's expected to be, and if new Coach Josh McDaniels is able to instill his offensive expertise as captain of the ship, Jones might not be far off in his opinion.

