Raiders’ Take Shots at the NFL and NFLPA

The Las Vegas Raiders have been fairly vocal about the decision of rescheduling their Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

A handful of players on the Las Vegas Raiders expressed their feelings on Twitter following the news of the NFL postponing Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns to Monday.

The NFL Players Association had asked the NFL for postponements following the major COVID-19 outbreaks, which have several teams with over 20 players on the COVID-19 list, including the Browns and nearly 100 players across the league.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent,” said Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright on Twitter Friday. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

Players across the league are questioning the protocols and agreements within the NFLPA regarding COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?!,” Wright added on Twitter.

Prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, players had agreed not to postpone any football games if there was a COVID-19 outbreak.

In the case of the Browns, they should have been able to field a team of players who are available (regardless of the level of the playing field) or forfeit the game.

Wright directed one tweet at J.C.Tretter and said, “let’s keep our word President. This is pretty simple to me.”

Tretter, the president of the NFLPA, is the Browns center and a few Raiders believe he was lobbying the NFL to postpone the game.

“I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations…” said sarcastically Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. on Twitter after finding out the news of Saturday's game being postponed.

The Raiders will have to delay their game for 48 hrs, travel to Cleveland and take on the Browns Monday, then return to Las Vegas and prepare for the Denver Broncos on a short week.

“I understand the NFL rescheduling a game because of a Covid outbreak but I don’t think they consider the repercussions of doing so. It effects traveling fans, friends and families who traveled to the game and also puts the traveling team at a disadvantage,” said offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

