Plenty of Reasons for Raiders Optimism

The Las Vegas Raiders are spiraling as their season closes, but that doesn't mean there aren't reasons for optimism.

A few teams in the NFL this year will finish the season with winning records and miss the playoffs.

With that being so, the Raiders are holding out hope as they look to their postseason chances..

The Silver and Black currently hold a 7-7 record, with two games left in the regular season, their hopes of making the playoffs are getting slimmer and slimmer as the days go by, but that does not mean the Raiders will finish the season on a bad note.

There is still plenty of football for the Raiders to spoil a few team's dreams and prove that this franchise is indeed moving forward.

"We are going to continue to fight, continue to develop, continue to work hard and try to get our eight victory and see if somehow we can get a winning season, which would be a great accomplishment," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

The Raiders can finish the season strong or abandon the ship before it sinks.

The Raiders must win at least one of the next two games, as it will guarantee them a winning record at the end of the season.

They host Miami this Saturday in their last home game of the season, hoping to win out and make the playoffs. A win against Miami will only keep the Raiders alive, but it will put Miami in a tough situation to make the playoffs.

They'll close out the regular season against a divisional rival, the Broncos.

Regardless of the opposing team's record, no game is guaranteed. Still, optimism looms in the Raiders locker room to finish the season with a winning record regardless of making the postseason or not.

A season that started with high-expectations took a sour turn at the end of November and carried away to December.

Playing football through the COVID-19 pandemic, a team decimated by injuries and illnesses, lack of effort on some players, and bad coaching collectively have the Raiders on the outside looking in.

After all, the Raiders have had three winning seasons since 2003.

Finishing the season with a winning record would be a great accomplishment after everything they have gone through.

The last time the Raiders had a winning record was in the 2016 NFL season when they finished 12-4, lost Derek Carr at the end of the season with an injury, and were eliminated by Houston in the AFC wildcard game.

The other two winning seasons were in the 2010 and 2011 seasons when they finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in both seasons.

It was the last time the Raiders had two consecutive winning seasons.

The future looks bright for the Raiders. As of now, for the team this season and the Silver and Black fans, winning at least one of the two games, finishing the season with a winning record would be a positive note and a good way to close the season.

