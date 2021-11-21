NFL Pro Bowl Voting is Now Open

The Las Vegas Raiders have a legitimate case of sending at least eight players to this year’s Pro Bowl.

The NFL Pro Bowl is back and open for voting.

Which means, Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL fans have a chance to send the most deserving Las Vegas Raider players to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, two Raiders were selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs and Tight end Darren Waller.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby may have been snubbed of a selection last season, but we have a case, he and a few other Raiders have quite enough to earn a Pro Bowl selection this year.

On Offense

Quarterback Derek Carr started the season as an MVP favorite. He is currently in fourth place in passing yards (2,826), and he has carried the Silver and Black to a 5-4 record, despite the off-the-field issues the Raiders have faced.

The leading wide receiver this year has been Hunter Renfrow, who leads all the Raiders pass catchers with 52 receptions and 494 yards receiving yards. He might not get all the glamorous attention in the media, but players around the league know who he is, just ask the defensive backs.

Darren Waller, the X-factor on offense may be heavily covered by defenders, but he still manages to lead the team in receiving yards, tied with Renfrow (494). Waller is among the top tight ends in the NFL, it would be impossible not to have Waller up there another year.

On Defense

Maxx Crosby was snubbed from earning this accolate a year ago, but he has shown everyone that he is no fluke. Crosby currently leads the NFL in quarterback pressures (66), no other player has over 50 and according to PFF, he has the highest pass rushing grade.

A player that should receive his first Pro Bowl selection this season is Denzel Perryman. Traded before the season started, leads the Raiders in tackles. He has led the NFL in tackles most of the season, and is one of four defenders with over 100 tackles. It would be difficult not to see him earn a selection this year with the production he has had.

Yannick Ngakoue- a Pro Bowler in 2017 has revamped his career in Las Vegas. He has become part of a dynamic duo with Crosby, and currently leads the team in sacks (6).

Casey Hayward Jr. The ex-Charger has been named a Pro Bowler twice before, and while many thought he was done, he came to Las Vegas and displayed a marvelous season so far. As a starting corner, he has yet to allow a touchdown pass for the Silver and Black.

On Special Teams

A.J. Cole, the punter, has been named Midseason All-First Team by Pro Football Focus and leads the NFL in average punt yardage (52.1).

Although there wasn’t an actual Pro Bowl game a year ago due to the pandemic, the NFL hosted a series of virtual events.

This season, the Pro Bowl returns to Las Vegas. It will depend on Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL fans to support the Silver and Black.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter