NFL Releases Memo Regarding Updated COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 training camp and preseason.

The memo notes that players and staff that are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to test daily for COVID-19 but instead, every two weeks. Those who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to test for COVID-19 every day.

In addition, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks and socially distance including meals with other fully vaccinated individuals.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted for fully vaccinated individuals but will remain in effect for those not fully vaccinated.

In addition, fully vaccinated individuals may interact with vaccinated family/friends during team travel.

Importantly, fully vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will no longer be labeled a high-risk close contact and take mandatory five-day isolation.

In addition, players who are not fully vaccinated are banned from nightclubs, bars, house parties, concerts, and other related events. The NFL and its teams will issue fines of p to $50,000 for a first offense and will increase for repeated offenses.

For the first time since the 2019 training camp, fans will be allowed to attend Training Camp as long as they stay at least 20 feet away from Tier 1 staff and players.

Raider Nation, the NFL is finally starting to return to normal.

Protocol modification chart for fully vaccinated individuals (NFL Memo sent out on 06/16/21)

