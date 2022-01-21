NFL Seeking Dismissal of Jon Gruden Lawsuit

The NFL is seeking dismissal of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit citing that it is "baseless" and "painted himself as the victim in a fictional story."

On Wednesday, the NFL filed a motion in Nevada court seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden over leaked emails that led to his resignation.

The NFL is arguing that Gruden’s suit is “baseless” and accused Gruden of “painting himself as the victim in a fictional story.”

Gruden's lawsuit, which was originally filed in November against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, notes that they both attempted to destroy Gruden’s career using a “malicious and orchestrated campaign.”

The emails were revealed and leaked during the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct against the Washington Football Team.

In that investigation, over 650,000 emails were reviewed.

Leaked emails of Gruden showed that he used anti-gay and misogynist language toward former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen. Another email showed Gruden using racist language toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

The New York Times originally released the report on Oct. 11. Gruden resigned within hours of the article dropping.

At the time of Gruden’s resignation, he was in his fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in October that Davis and Gruden reached an undisclosed settlement.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL’s motion reads, “Gruden does not, and cannot, dispute that he wrote the published emails. He does not, and cannot, dispute that he sent those emails to multiple parties. Nor does he claim that they were somehow altered or edited and that the repugnant views espoused in them were not in fact expressed by him.”

"Instead, Gruden filed the instant complaint against the NFL and the commissioner, painting himself as the victim in a fictional story and seeking money through baseless claims against the NFL.”

The NFL also filed a separate motion on Wednesday, seeking to compel arbitration.

