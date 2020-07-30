NFL teams are now reporting to work, which means the NFL season is just around the corner.

As the Raiders begin to report to training camps, there are a few things they need to pass before they get on the practice field, and that is a COVID-19 test and their physicals. Once they give that, the coaches can begin to select their 53-man roster.

As we have been covering their Raiders matchups on offense, we now change our focus to the defense.

The Raiders offense added tons of weapons this offseason, and with that being so, Jon Gruden and the Raiders will have to look at critical matchups this season potentially.

As we start on the defensive side, we’re going to start on the top five corners the Silver and Black will go against.

At No.5, we have former Cowboy Byron Jones. After spending his first five years as a Cowboy, Jones decided to join the Dolphins this offseason. As a Cowboy, he was targeted 53 times, allowing a 56 percent completion rate. Jones appeared to need a change of scenery, and he did, as he took his talents to South Beach. The Raiders will meet up in Miami towards the end of the season in week 16; Jones is still a player to watch out for as the season progresses.

The Raiders are very familiar with No.4, Former Bronco, and now Charger Chris Harris Jr. Another cornerback jumped ships this offseason. In 2019, Harris Jr. allowed a 69 percent completion rate on 68 targets, adding one interception and one forced fumble. The Broncos may have seen a tremendous drop in production and gave Harris a chance to hit free agency. As for the Chargers, they pick up a divisional rival that is familiar with its opposing receivers and still has gas in the tank.

At No.3, we have Harris Jr’s teammate, Chargers Casey Hayward Jr. A veteran player who is on the verge of having a breakout season. Hayward Jr. finished the season as the fourth-highest defensive grade, 83.0. Allowing a 56 percent completion rate, adding eight pass deflections and two interceptions. Hayward is on a Chargers team that added depth in the secondary to match up against the high power offenses that the AFC West projects. The Raiders will see Harris Jr. and Hayward Jr. on weeks 9 and 15.

At No.2, we have Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. White had a breakout season a year ago, putting himself on the list of one of the best defensive backs in the league. Yet, he is considered to be one of the most underrated players in the NFL. In 2019, White finished the season tied first for the most interceptions in a season, 6. White recorded 50 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and one sack. White allowed a remarkable 55 percent of 84 targets, 14th-most targeted players. White, the leader of Bills defense, will travel to Las Vegas on week 4.

At the top of the list, we have another member of the Madden 99 Club, Patriots Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore is the best defensive player the Raiders will matchup against. Gilmore also tied for first for the most interceptions in a season with 6. Among being the seventh-most targeted cornerback a year ago, Gilmore only allowed a 48.9 completion rate. The fifth-highest graded defensive back by PFF, 82.7, will match the Raiders on week 3. A defense that already lost the talents of Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung due to COVID-19 precautions.

Other notable cornerbacks this year, Chargers Desmond King II, Browns Denzel Ward, and Saints Marshon Lattimore.

