Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.5

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping the run and making plays in coverage.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton admittedly showed more against the run than the pass last season.

For a rookie, though, Bolton looked the part of a classic middle of the field thumper in the Chiefs defense.

While starting 12 of the 16 games he played, Bolton lead the Chiefs in total tackles with 112, and also led the team in tackles for loss with 11.

It was the most tackles by any rookie defender in the NFL last season, and was 36 more than the second-leading tackler on the Chiefs, safety Tyrann Mathieu.

It's that performance against the run that fueled Bolton being the 12th-highest graded linebacker in the league, as ranked by PFF.

His run defense grade was 10th-best, and that's despite not even finishing among the top-20 tacklers in the league last year.

If there's one element that Bolton will need to work on going forward, it's being more consistent in coverage.

PFF did give him a decent grade, having the 23rd best ranking in coverage among 80 eligible linebackers.

That was helped by him only giving up one touchdown in coverage all season, but Bolton also allowed 80% of the passes that were thrown his way to be completed and gave up a 113.8 quarterback rating.

He also didn't show much of an ability to rush the passer, finishing with no sacks and just eight QB pressures.

Granted, Bolton doesn't necessarily need to rack up sacks to do what the Chiefs need, and that's to give a physical edge to a defense that hasn't always had it.

The Raiders certainly wouldn't mind if they were missing that this year, as last season, their offense only put up 23 total points against Bolton and the Chiefs.

They can't afford to repeat that result this season, and it likely won't be any easier to do with Bolton now having a full year of experience under his belt.

