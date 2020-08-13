Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re shifting to defense and profiling linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Linebacker the Raiders Need

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was the first player the Raiders decided to sign this offseason.

The former Bear was signed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Silver and Black after Chicago decided to sign fellow linebacker Danny Trevathan instead of Kwiatkoski.

Kwiatkoski is a former fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. During his college days, Kwiatkoski put up big numbers including 295 total tackles, including 200 solo tackles for an average loss of 11.5 yards per tackle. Kwiatkoski booked 6 interceptions during his time with the Mountaineers.

In Chicago, although Kwiatkoski primarily served as a rotational player to fill in for injuries, when given the opportunity, he produced solid stats. Since 2017, he had a PFF grade which ranked him among the best 15 off-the-field linebackers in the NFL. Kwiatkoski is one of six players who produced a 70-plus grade as a run defender, pass-rusher and in coverage over the same span.

The guy can play on the field.

And with how much the Raiders have been struggling with getting solid linebackers, Kwiatkoski combined with former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton, can develop into a solid linebacker duo which should help immensely in short-yardage situations.

