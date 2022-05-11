Former Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski Visited the Team

The Las Vegas Raiders met with one of their former linebackers in free agent Nick Kwiatkoski.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made big moves at the inside linebacker positions this offseason.

Over the span of the last few months, Las Vegas signed Jayon Brown, Micah Kiser, Darien Butler, and most recently, Kenny Young.

Now, it seems the Raiders have interest in bringing back a familiar face to the rotation. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Las Vegas met with free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on Monday.

Per the report, the 28-year-old linebacker previously met with the Atlanta Falcons and is set to meet with another team.

Kwiatkoski, whom the Raiders cut on March 16, played two seasons with the franchise. His time with the organization was most recognized when he made 12 starts in his 12 appearances during the 2020 season.

In that season, Kwiatkoski recorded 81 combined tackles, an interception, a sack, and four passes defended. His 81 tackles were the third-most on the team behind Johnathan Abrams' 86 and Cory Littleton's 82.

Last season, the Kwiatkoski appeared in just eight games for the Raiders without making a single start. He registered 21 combined tackles and a forced fumble for the season.

Kwiatkoski's performance last season was in Week 5 against his former team, the Chicago Bears, when he posted five solo tackles and two assisted tackles in Las Vegas' second loss of the season.

Kwiatkoski would play in two more games for the Raiders' defense but did not play a single defensive down for the rest of the season.

The West Virginia product was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He would make 22 starts in his four seasons in Chicago and appear in every regular-season game in his final two seasons.

In his last season with the Bears, Kwiatkoski and Khalil Mack led the team in tackles for losses with eight.

The linebacker would agree to a deal with the Raiders exactly two years before he was released by the franchise.

While Kwiatkoski would not likely return to Las Vegas with a starting role, his experience as a professional and his chemistry with former teammates would complement the depth that the Raiders' defense has acquired this off-season.

