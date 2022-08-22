Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings

It seems that the Las Vegas Raiders competition at backup quarterback has now officially ended.

That comes on the heels of the news that Raiders QB Nick Mullens has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

For the pick to be conveyed to the Raiders, Mullens must be active for one game in 2022.

That seems like a fair bet to happen, as it's been reported that the Vikings made the move looking to add a better backup behind their starter, Kirk Cousins.

Mullens can bring recent experience to the table, having started 17 games since he went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2018.

Most of that experience came with the San Francisco 49ers, where Mullens showed to at least be a capable backup under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

As a rookie, Mullens started eight games, completing over 64 percent of his passes for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He was only active for one game in 2019, as the 49ers got to the Super Bowl, being led by QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mullens would get back into the action in 2020 when Garoppolo was hurt early in the year, and put pretty identical numbers to his 2018 output.

In total, Mullens completed just under 65 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2020.

Mullens also stated a game last year for the Browns, coincidently enough against the Raiders in their win in Cleveland last season.

With Mullens now gone, Jarrett Stidham is now firmly entrenched as the Raiders backup to Derek Carr.

Stidham has looked the part so far this preseason, showing more mobility in the pocket while starting every preseason game for the Raiders.

Stidham's previous history with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels also likely played a factor, with the two sharing time the last three years with the New England Patriots.

It's why the Raiders traded for Stidham this offseason, because he's someone that can come in, if needed, already knowing how McDaniels wants the offense to be run and how to execute that plan.

