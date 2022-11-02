Skip to main content

Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Facing a Strong Jacksonville D-Line

The Las Vegas Raiders will be tested offensively yet again when they go up against a talented defensive line in Jacksonville.

Coming off their worst offensive performance in a very long time, the road won't get any easier for the Las Vegas Raiders when they face a dominant Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line on Sunday.

"They really are a talented group," said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi in his Tuesday presser. "Josh Allen is a very good pass rusher on the edge. [Folorunso] Fatukasi on the inside, we've played him numerous times in his time with the Jets. They're big, they're long, they're powerful and they're strong, and they make a lot of negative plays in the backfield. And they do a good job against the run. They can rush the passer. So again, we've actually experienced them. We got to play with them in the preseason, which is beneficial. So the guys have studied them a little bit, but I think it starts in the film room today. 

"The guys are hard at work kind of studying their habits, looking at their tendencies in terms of pass rushes -- how they play the run, what fronts they play. So we're getting a head start on that. So that's a challenge for the offensive line. And then moving forward, just going up in practice and working the techniques that they have. But again, they're long, they're fast, they're strong. So we've got to focus our fundamentals this week, for sure, big time. Whether it's hand placement, whether that's punch and whether that's our sets. We've got to make sure that we're really good fundamentally moving forward and be consistent with it, because if we're not on Sunday, then obviously that front is where they can make us pay."

