Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders Offense So Far

The Las Vegas Raiders enter their bye week over .500 at 3-2 and coming off their most impressive offensive performance of the season so far in their 40-32 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s that same offense we’ll be looking at as we continue to analyze how the Raiders have performed so far this season.

After their performance against the Chiefs, the Raiders rank seventh in the league in points per game (30.2).

They’ve scored 34 or more points in three of their five games this season, all wins.

Even in their losses, the Raiders haven’t scored less than 20.

By comparison, the New York Jets have scored more than 20 points once this season.

The Raiders also are seventh in yards per game with an average of 399.

Along with a top seven ranking in passing yards and top 12 ranking in rushing yards, the Raiders have succeeded in building a well-balanced offense.

The scoring has been what’s most impressive though considering that the Raiders finished 28th and 24th in the NFL in that area the last two seasons, respectively.

It’s helped that the Raiders have gone up from 22nd in red zone scoring last year to 16th this season.

Quarterback Derek Carr talked about needing to improve in that area heading into this season, and the Raiders have done that with still more work to be done.

Speaking of Carr, he’s been earning his respect lately. He has performed at the elite level, Raider Maven believes him to be.

Currently completing 73 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns to one pick, he’s on pace to set a career-high number across the board.

It’s even more impressive considering he’s done so while dealing with injuries to his receivers and offensive line.

Impact players like Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Trent Brown, and Richie Incognito have missed multiple games, but Carr has kept the offense thriving despite it.

It’s helped he can still rely on Pro Bowl-quality talents like tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.

Granted, neither is off to an efficient start as they were last year.

Jacobs actually currently leads the league in attempts and is second in rushing but is averaging only 3.6 yards per carry after averaging 4.8 last year.

Waller as well is the team’s current leading receiver with 34 catches for 295 yards but is averaging 8.7 yards per catch after being at 12.7 last season.

Basically, the big plays haven’t been as prevalent for them to start this season.

Now that the offense is getting healthier though, defenses will have to worry about more than just Jacobs and Waller.

If they’re able to get more favorable looks, then the Raiders offense could soar even higher this year.

