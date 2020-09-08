Week 1 Will Be First Test for the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

As the days go by, the Raiders are slowly inching closer to their season opener against the Panthers.

This year’s season opener is especially important due to the loss of pre-season games.

Typically, there would have been pre-season games showing what to expect from the Raiders offense and which receivers are favorable for quarterback Derek Carr, who is their key blocker in their offensive line and so on.

However, due to COVID-19, Sunday will be the first game the Silver and Black and the other 31 teams played a full-out football game since the end of last season in January.

For the Raiders offense, the season opener is especially important for a handful of reasons.

First, we will see the true speed, agility and impact rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will have. His stats will tell us a little bit of what to expect from him this season and what kind of contributions Ruggs can add to the Silver and Black.

Depth charts show wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow as the other two starting receivers. This means the Raiders are depending on a very young receiving core as their primary targets. It’ll be interesting to see if Edwards and Renfrow can support Ruggs and spread the opponent, both down and across the field.

As for the running back situations, Josh Jacobs will be returning to full throttle. Now with receivers that hopefully will support him, pockets should open up for Jacobs down the line to grab a good set of yards, ideally in first and second down situations. Something to keep an eye out for on Sunday.

Finally, the tight ends are perhaps the most interesting to keep a tab on. A tight end who can threaten the opponent typically corresponds to opponents being forced to respond and more importantly, opening the big wide receiver targets down the field. Future Hall-of-Famer Jason Witten should be able to lead both youngsters Darren Waller and Foster Moreau on the field.

Sunday will be the first test for the newly rebuilt Raiders offense.\

