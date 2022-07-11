Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: QC Coach Mitch Singler

Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler joins the Silver and Black after serving the past three seasons with the Duke Blue Devils.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Offensive Quality Control Coach Mitch Singler

Offensive Quality Control Coach Mitch Singler joins the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in 2022. It also marks his first job in the NFL.

For the past four seasons, Singler spent time working for the Duke Blue Devils. There, he served as a football analyst from 2018 to 2020 before getting a promotion to offensive quality control coordinator in 2021.

In 2019, Singler worked alongside assistant coach Re’quan Boyette with the Blue Devils running backs. That season, Junior running back Deon Jackson led Duke with 641 rushing yards on 172 carries. He also scored six times during that season including two touchdowns. Jackson added 21 receptions for 192 yards that season,

Prior to Singler joining Duke, he served as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons with his alma mater, the Oregon State Beavers.

Singler played at Oregon State for three seasons during his collegiate days as a wide receiver.

The youngster gets his first shot coaching in the NFL under a solid coaching staff under head coach Josh McDaniels.

