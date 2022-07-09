Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: RB Coach Kennedy Polamalu

Raiders running back coach Kennedy Polamalu joins the Raiders organization for the 2022 season, previously working with the Minnesota Vikings in the same role.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Running Backs Coach Kennedy Polamalu

The 2022 season marks the first season running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu joins the Silver and Black. Polamalu brings an impressive 31 years of coaching experience to Las Vegas.

For the past five seasons, Polamalu served as the running backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings, helping running back Dalvin Cook become a three-time Pro Bowler.

During the 2021 season, Polamalu leads the running corps for a total of 1,930 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

The Vikings also scored 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Prior to his stint with the Vikings, he served in the same role from 2005 to 2009 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He initially joined the NFL via a running back coaching job with the Clevland Browns.

Polamalu also carries 18 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level with UCLA, USC, San Diego State and Colorado.

The Raiders running corps which features running backs Josh Jacobs, Brandon Bolden and Kenyan Drake will benefit from the decades of experience Polamalu brings to the Silver and Black.

