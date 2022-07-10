Skip to main content

Raiders’ Coaching Staff: Sr. Off. Assist. Jerry Schuplinski

The Raiders added Senior Offensive Assistant Jerry Schuplinski to the team this offseason, whose connection with head coach Josh McDaniels dates back to their collegiate days.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Senior Offensive Assistant Jerry Schuplinski

Jerry Schuplinski joins the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 as a Senior Offensive Assistant. Bringing 10 years of NFL experience to the post, his most recent job was with the New York Giants as their quarterbacks' coach.

He oversaw the development of quarterback Daniel Jones in his second and third seasons in the NFL, completing 10 or more touchdowns during each season Schuplinski served as quarterbacks coach.

Jones also averaged 10.5 yards per catch with a completion rate of 62.5 and 64.3 percent respectively. However, Jones did throw 10 and seven interceptions respectively while Schuplinski served as his quarterbacks' coach.

Prior to his job with the Giants, he worked in the same position with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Schuplinski started his NFL career in 2013 as a coaching assistant with the New England Patriots, where he worked with then Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016 and served in that role until 2018.

However, the McDaniels connection goes back even further as the pair played together collegiately at John Carroll University.

It’s clear McDaniels sees Schuplinski as a useful asset in his offensive staff, helping the development players.

It’s a nice grab by McDaniels.

