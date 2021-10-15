    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Raiders Greg Olson Takes Over Offensive Play Calling Duties

    Greg Olson takes over the Las Vegas offense against the Denver Broncos
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    With the sudden departure of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, the No. 2 man on the offensive coaching staff is now the No. 1 guy.

    Since Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson’s arrival with Gruden in 2018, Gruden has called all the offensive play calls.

    Up until last Sunday, Olson served as the role to either “suggest” plays to Gruden or act as a “buffer” between Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr if Gruden requested it.

    That will no longer be the case, as Olson will take over that role and will making the play calls.

    However, Olson told the media on Thursday that the only thing that will change will be the voice inside his headset.

    Olson did admit that it will be a “different flow” but otherwise, nothing really will change.

    Olson does have experience play-calling during his time at both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    “I’m really fortunate to have a veteran staff around me,” Olson said. “We have a strong staff, we’re just going to be a man short.”

    Hopefully, being a man short doesn’t show on the offense this Sunday.

    Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

    USATSI_16836820_168390101_lowres-2
    News

    X-Factors For Raiders vs. Broncos

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16569846_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders Greg Olson Takes Over Offensive Play Calling Duties

    51 seconds ago
    Eric Bieniemy
    News

    Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Eric Bieniemy

    6 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Rich Bisaccia 5
    The Black Hole+

    Bisaccia Takes Over the Las Vegas Raider

    17 hours ago
    Mike Mayock TC 21 2
    GM Report

    Mayock Steering the Raiders Ship

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16930496_168390101_lowres
    News

    Previewing The Denver Broncos Defense

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_12885521_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders GM Mike Mayock Confident in Rich Bisaccia

    23 hours ago
    Darren Waller, Raiders vs. Broncos
    The Black Hole+

    Broncos vs Raiders History

    Oct 13, 2021