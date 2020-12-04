Olson: “Every Game’s Different, Every Plan’s Different”

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson believes last week's game was just a bump in the road for his offense.

Should the Raiders be worried that the Jets know the key to defeating Las Vegas due to their performance last week against the Falcons?

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson says no.

Olson says it’s one of 11 games the Raiders have played. It wouldn’t be efficient for the Jets to focus on just last week’s performance.

“We would say we’ve got an 11-game sample size for them to look at,” Olson said yesterday. “If they want to look at that one game and say here’s the key to beating the Raiders based on that game I think that would be incorrect and I don’t think most guys would go about it that way. But there’s certain things that Atlanta did that maybe they feel like in their mind exposed the Raiders offense. Well, we don’t see it that way. Every game’s different, every plan’s different. We like the plan this week and we’re looking forward to playing the game.”

He also reiterated that he believes in his players and ultimately, last week’s game was just a bump on the roads.

“It’s our belief, we have a tremendous amount of belief in our players on offense,” Olson added. “And it wasn’t indicative of their performance thus far this season. We’re looking forward to playing this weekend and get a chance to see how our guys respond to adversity. Again, we feel like we’ve accumulated a lot of the right players, right character players and had a good week of practice. Just looking forward to getting back on the field to prove ourselves.”

With playoff hopes on strings for the Silver and Black, every game must be a win moving forward.

Sunday will tell if the Raiders can jump the first obstacle with the Jets.

