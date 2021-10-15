Raiders Greg Olson Takes Over Offensive Play Calling Duties

The No. 2 man on the offense staff is now the No. 1 man after the sudden departure of head coach Jon Gruden.

With the sudden departure of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, the No. 2 man on the offensive coaching staff is now the No. 1 guy.

Since Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson’s arrival with Gruden in 2018, Gruden has called all the offensive play calls.

Up until last Sunday, Olson served as the role to either “suggest” plays to Gruden or act as a “buffer” between Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr if Gruden requested it.

That will no longer be the case as Olson will take over that role and will making the play calls.

However, Olson told the media on Thursday that the only thing that will change will be the voice inside his headset.

Olson did admit that it will be a “different flow” but otherwise, nothing really will change.

Olson does have experience play-calling during his time at both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m really fortunate to have a veteran staff around me,” Olson said. “We have a strong staff, we’re just going to be a man short.”

Hopefully, being a man short doesn’t show on the offense this Sunday.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin