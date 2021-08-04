Who Could be Moving up on the Raiders’ Offensive Depth Chart

As the NFL Preseason nears, let’s take a look at which Las Vegas Raiders could start on offense in Week 1.

The Las Vegas Raiders are loaded with talent, unlike past seasons. That makes the race for the 53-man roster, a battle of epic proportions.

Bryan Edwards, WR

Edwards is entering his second season in the league, having only started in three games last season. He is anticipated to be a more contributing factor in the Raiders’ offense this season.

Nine of his 11 receptions last season were first downs.

John Brown, WR

The Raiders were left with a void in the second starting wideout position after wide receiver Nelson Agholor signed with the New England Patriots back in March.

Brown is likely the best candidate to fill the spot. Despite enduring lower body injuries last season with the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver is still a solid veteran option who recorded just over 1,000 passing yards two seasons ago.

Andre James, C

Former Raider center Rodney Hudson also left behind an empty spot in the offensive lineup after he was traded to Arizona. James’ time is now, as the spot is likely his.

The 24-year-old is entering just his third season in the league and has only made one start, which was in his rookie season. But James recently signed an extension with the Raiders back in March, and he’s been working with Derek Carr this offseason, via Raiders.

Alex Leatherwood, T

Aside from Brown, Leatherwood is arguably the organization’s most valuable offseason addition. He comes to the franchise as the 17th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound tackle is bringing championship experience to the offensive line, having won two College Football National Championships with Alabama. Leatherwood adds much talent and athleticism to a line that has been in need of a remodeling.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin