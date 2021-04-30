Raiders Select OT Alex Leatherwood in First Round of Draft

For the second year in a row, the Raiders have selected a player from Alabama. The Raiders add support to their offensive line.

For the second year in a row, the Raiders have selected a player from Alabama for the first-round draft pick.

With the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Initially projected to be an early second-round pick, the Raiders quickly took action in the NFL Draft by selecting an offensive tackle to help rebuild their offensive line.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven projected the Raiders to select Leatherwood in the third round of our mock draft.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound addition to the Raiders comes with a slew of awards highlighting his college career including a unanimous first-team All-American selection, first-team All-SEC honoree by both the Associated Press and SEC coaches and co-recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy alongside teammates Landon Dickerson.

Last season, Leatherwood played 832 snaps, allowing a mere two sacks and missed only three assignments. He committed five penalties on the season. Additionally, Leatherwood gave up three quarterback hurries and four pressures.

With the Raiders quite literally rebuilding their offensive line this off-season, with a pick in the middle of the second-round, Leatherwood may have been selected off the draft tables by the time the second or third round came around for the Silver and Black.

Leatherwood will be joining the company of Clemson Tide alums Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas.

Round 2 and 3 continue tonight, beginning at 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin