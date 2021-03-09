Raiders Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Expected To be Traded

After only playing in five games last season, the Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

Raiders' offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to be traded to the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport was the first to report on the news.

Reports say Brown reworked his deal to a one-year, $11 million contract as part of the agreement.

This allows Brown to be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Before, Brown had two years and $29.5 million left in his contract with the Raiders.

It is not yet known what the Raiders will get in return for Brown. It is expected the teams will be swapping draft picks in 2022.

Brown will be returning to the Patriots, the previous team he had a stint with for one season in 2018 prior to his arrival with the Raiders organization.

During the 2018 season, he started every game for the Patriots and won a Super Bowl with them.

That set the bar high for Brown’s expectations and was signed to a four-year, $66 million deal with the Silver and Black.

However, after a promising 2019 campaign which included a selection to the Pro Bowl, Brown only played in five games last season. He spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was hospitalized after a pre-game IV caused air to enter his bloodstream.

From the Raiders' perspective, they simply weren’t getting enough use out of him when the Silver and Black were paying a lot of money to protect quarterback Derek Carr.

Perhaps Brown will have better luck with the Patriots.

As for the Raiders, they're moving on from Brown.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1