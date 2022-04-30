Raiders Draft Thayer Munford With 238th Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State OT Thayer Munford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming to a close, but the Raiders aren't done just yet.

With the first of its two seventh-round picks, Las Vegas selected Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford with the 238th overall pick.

Munford was a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten honoree at Ohio State, where he was a four-year starter. The Cincinnati, Ohio native made 45 career starts in 58 games as a Buckeye.

Munford experienced a lot of winning while at OSU, having been part of a conference-record four-straight Big Ten outright titles. He was also part of two trips to the College Football Playoff.

The prospect earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in the 2018 season after serving as the team's full-time left tackle.

His production at the collegiate level would elevate even more in the 2019 season when he was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Munford would then be selected to the All-Big Ten first team in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2021, when Munford surprisingly returned for a "super senior" year, he was moved over to left guard. He would earn first-team All-American honors by the American Football Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle was regarded as having had a better collegiate career at tackle than at guard. Even so, he was able to prosper in both roles.

Munford ran a 40-yard dash time of 5.39 seconds at OSU's Pro Day while also recording a 22.00-inch vertical.

He met with the Raiders as one of their top-30 prospect visits earlier this month.

Munford joins Dylan Parham, the Raiders' first pick of this year's draft, as a flexible offensive lineman that can excel at both the guard and tackle positions.

The two young O-linemen will be guided under new Raiders O-line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Las Vegas' O-line was in critical need of improvement this offseason, and it appears as though general manager Dave Ziegler made the group a significant priority in Day 3 of this year's draft.

With Munford and Parham joining 2020 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, the group will be one of the youngest, most promising offensive front lines in the league.

