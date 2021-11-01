Predicting Raiders Record For Rest Of The Season

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to contend with several playoff contenders in the second half of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders are now set to come off their bye week with a matchup on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday.

We're now also at the point where we can look ahead and examine the strength of the Raiders' remaining schedule.

Knowing that we can make predictions for how the rest of the Raiders season will go, and they'll have to get through several challenging matchups in the second half.

Overall, the Raiders remaining strength of schedule ranks 15th, with a current combined opponent record of 34-34.

They should have the edge going in against the struggling Giants, but it picks up the week after with the Raiders first meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have struggled themselves in getting out to a 3-4 record, but the threat of former MVP Patrick Mahomes still makes the two games the Raiders have against them very important.

They also have back-to-back games against five-win teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys after the first Chiefs game.

Games against the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts seemed more imposing before the season started, but both have disappointed so far with 4-4 and 3-5 records, respectively.

The Raiders then finish off the season at home with a rematch against the Los Angeles Chargers, which could potentially end up deciding the AFC West.

It's a second-half that, before the season started, looked like an imposing stretch, but now could be manageable with how the Raiders remaining AFC opponents have regressed.

It's why as long as they keep up their current play, they should be able to finish with at least a 4-2 record in their division.

For their overall record, the Raiders have a path to finish with a 10-7 or 11-6 record, which should put them in position for their first playoff berth since 2016.

