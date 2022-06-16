Raiders' Opponents Ranked: QBs, No. 1

We look at ranking the top-five best opposing quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season

In making it back-to-back to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include having to face a number of high-caliber quarterbacks throughout the season, several of them in their division.

It makes sense then that we finish off our ranking with the quarterback who has turned into a boogeyman for Raiders fans ever since he became a starter.

That would be Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who arguably is the most gifted quarterback in the NFL.

The 2018 league MVP already has one Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP under his belt, and at 26, hasn't even reached what would normally be considered his prime years.

That's what makes the run Mahomes and the Chiefs have been on since 2018 so impressive.

In the last four seasons, Mahomes hasn't recorded fewer than 11 wins as a starter and has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game in each of those years.

Mahomes already has one 5,000-yard season on his resume and has thrown for 35 or more touchdowns in three of the last four seasons.

There was evidence Mahomes could be human last season, as he posted the least efficient numbers of his career during a year in which the Chiefs' offense was very up-and-down.

No one would have thought that if they only saw the two meetings between the Raiders and Chiefs.

In those games, the Chiefs outscored the Raiders, 89-23, and Mahomes averaged 332 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns.

It's all part of an ongoing trend for when the Raiders and Chiefs meet, as the Silver and Black are a paltry 1-7 against Kansas City during the time Mahomes has been a starter.

The Raiders have simply never been able to figure out a way to stymie Mahomes, with that obviously being much easier said than done.

If the Raiders want to live up to their potential this season, they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Mahomes and make this a real rivalry again with the Chiefs.

