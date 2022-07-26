Raiders' Opponents Ranked: CBs, No. 4

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

They will face some of the best cornerbacks in the league as they go through this schedule, which will give their upgraded receiving corps plenty of challenges.

Despite going into only his second season, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has already shown the potential to be a lockdown cover-man.

Sutrain played at a much more advanced level in 2021 than what most would expect from a rookie playing such a demanding position.

His normal counting stats would be enough in most cases, starting 15 games and recording four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Surtain proved to be playmaker right from the jump, but it wasn't only flash that he showed in his game.

On 96 targets, Surtain allowed only 49 completions, which equates to a paltry completion rate of 51 percent.

Even though he gave up three touchdown passes, Surtain allowed only a 61.3 quarterback rating.

Add in that he only gave up more than 60 yards in coverage in only one game last season, and Surtain could already be mentioned among the elite corners in the league.

The one question will be whether Surtain can maintain that or go past the level he attained as a rookie last season, or will he experience some kind of sophomore slump?

The Raiders certainly wouldn't mind that, as they were fortunate not to be burned by Surtain in either of their games with the Broncos last season.

Going forward, Surtain will likely be the one the Broncos asked to shadow wide receiver Davante Adams when they play the Raiders.

It will be a match-up that likely will prove if Surtain really is ready to be mentioned among the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Even if he isn't ready, Surtain has all of the traits teams would want to have in a prospective top defensive back.

Surtain might be a problem the Raiders will have to deal with for years to come, even with the caliber of offense they have to go against him.

