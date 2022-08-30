As the NFL clubs start to trim down to their 53-man rosters, fans are preparing to draft their fantasy football teams.

Raider Nation and fans looking to add a relevant quarterback just got great news.

“This is pretty fundamental, but Derek Carr will be a top-five fantasy QB. Threw for 4,804 yards last year, and now he’s got Josh McDaniels calling plays and Davante Adams running routes. What’s not to like? Threw only 23 TDs last year. I’d be surprised if he was held under 5,000 yards and 35 TD passes this year,” said Peter King during his early fantasy season predictions.

King, the well known NBC Sports reporter is predicting Raiders quarterback to finish the season as a top-five fantasy quarterback.

With the numbers he projects Carr to have, there’s no reason why he shouldn't finish among the leading scorers in fantasy football.

Carr has been one of four quarterbacks with at least 4,000 passing yards in each of the last four seasons.

He set a career-high with 4,804 passing yards in 2021, while recording 23 touchdowns.

Inconsistent coaching staff, injuries and lack of depth at the wide receiver and offensive line units has held Carr back from reaching over high numbers.

Over his eight seasons in the NFL, he’s only ranked once inside the top-ten in fantasy points scored.

King is All In on Carr for the 2022 Season

The arrivals of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels can potentially optimize the high-power offense.

He also returns Pro-Bowlers running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and last year’s security blanket Hunter Renfrow.

So it is possible to think that a stat line of 5,000 yards and 35 touchdowns over the course of a 17-game season could occur and make Carr a top-10 option for fantasy leagues.

NFL Network Fantasy Live has him listed as the Top Breakout Stars for 2022.

In 2021, Tom Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns and still finished behind the more mobile quarterbacks Josh Allen and Justin Herbert.

From all the quarterbacks a year ago, only two threw for over 5,000 yards and only 9 threw for over 30 touchdowns.

The Raiders open up the regular season on Sept.11, against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

