Three Raiders Named to PFWA's 2021 All-AFC Team

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller were all voted as members of the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-AFC team on Monday.

Cole, a first-year Pro Bowler, also received the honor of being named to the PFWA All-NFL team after a remarkable season in which he led the league in the highest punt yard average. He had 28 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

The star punter was also selected to the 2021 NFL All-Pro First Team.

Crosby, another first-year Pro Bowl honoree, had a standout year himself. The third-year pro led the league in quarterback pressures. He was given a 91.7 PFF grade, the second-highest in the league for an edge rusher this season.

Miller, the longest-tenured Raider of the three (four years), played every offensive snap for Las Vegas this season and attained a PFF grade of 84.2.

Prior to Monday, not a single Raider had made a PFWA All-AFC team since former Raiders left guard Kelechi Osemele did so for the 2017 season.

